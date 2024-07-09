Telangana: Two die in road accident in Medak

In a tragic incident, two persons died in a road accident when a speeding lorry hit an oncoming two-wheeler on Ramanthapur Thanda-Vadiyaram road near Chegunta on Tuesday morning.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 9 July 2024, 05:20 PM

Medak: In a tragic incident, two persons died in a road accident when a speeding lorry hit an oncoming two-wheeler on Ramanthapur Thanda-Vadiyaram road near Chegunta on Tuesday morning. The victims were Kaveri Jaipal Reddy (45) of Nagulapally and Shabu (32), a migrant labour from Bihar.

They were going to Veldurthi to get some migrant labourers to work in fields belonging to Jaipal Reddy. He is also booth level president of BJP in Nagulpally.

While Reddy, who sustained serious head injuries died on the spot, Shambu died on his way to hospital in Hyderabad.

Reddy is survived by his wife and two children. The bodies were taken to the government hospital for postmortem. Chegunta SI Balaraju registered a case.