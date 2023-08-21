BJP’s claim to power in Telangana a big joke, says CM KCR

BRS could not perceive either the BJP or the Congress as its main rival with a matching strength in the State, said K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:06 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao speaking to mediapersons after releasing the first list of BRS candidates.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the BJP making a claim that they would win majority seats in the State would be the joke of the century.

Talking to the media at Telangana Bhavan after releasing the first list of candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections, he said the BRS could not perceive either the BJP or the Congress as its main rival with a matching strength in the State.

The Congress, which ruled the State for decades failed to address even basic issues such as drinking water and power supply. Now it was stooping to the level of seeking one more chance. He reiterated that the friendly relations with the MIM would continue. Both the parties -BRS and the MIM – should bag all the 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State, apart from winning all the 29 assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

He also asserted that the BRS would continue to strive for realizing its national agenda. The dream of achieving ‘Parivarthit Bharat’ would be a reality. Chandrashekhar Rao also made it clear that the BRS was no B-team to either the BJP or any other political party. Leaders like Sharad Pawar, who perceived a threat to them with the BRS foraying into Maharashtra, had tried to brand BRS as a B-team to the BJP. But within a fortnight of making such comments, Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party was found to be very much in the fold of the BJP-led coalition in Maharashtra. He said the credibility of the party would count much at the hustings. People would not rely on political parties to their hallow promises.

The Congress had made promises for waiver of loans to the tune of Rs.2 lakh per farmer in 2018. But the BRS assured a waiver of up to only Rs.1 lakh. The people voted for the BRS because of its reliability. Asked about the Congress party’s electoral gains in Karnataka, he said the Congress experiment in Karnataka would not be relevant in Telangana. The Congress, which had made lavish promises during elections in the neighbouring State, was failing to implement them now. Karnataka was in the grip of a severe power crisis because of the failure of the Congress government today, he said.

