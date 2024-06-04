| Bjps Kishan Reddy Leading By Over 65000 Votes In Secunderabad Ls Seat

BJP’s Kishan Reddy leading by over 65,000 votes in Secunderabad LS seat

By PTI Updated On - 4 June 2024, 04:57 PM

Hyderabad: BJP President in Telangana and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was leading by 65,013 votes against his nearest Congress rival Danam Nagender at 3.15 PM in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana on Tuesday.

Kishan Reddy got 4,40,598 votes while Nagender secured 3,75,585 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

The counting votes for the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana began at 8 AM on Tuesday.