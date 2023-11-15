BJP’s ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ card unlikely to work in Telangana

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, which has failed to keep its promises made to the people of Telangana in the past, is coming up with the slogan of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to counter the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s assurances given to the people ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

After releasing the BJP manifesto titled “Modi ki Guarantee” in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP leadership is preparing to release a similar manifesto in Telangana on November 18. union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the manifesto.

The BJP State leadership is planning to go to people with the slogan ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ ensuring people that whatever has been promised in the manifesto would be fulfilled by Modi in the event of the party coming to power in Telangana. However, the people of Telangana have a bitter experience with Modi as he failed to fulfil the promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act-2014. His government failed to set up a Rail Coach factory in Kazipet, a steel plant in Bayyaram, to give national project status for irrigation projects in the State and also an increase in Assembly seats from 119 to 153, to mention a few.

Further, the Centre failed to release pending funds amounting to Rs 900 crore under the Backward Region Grant Funds (BRGF) and has not fulfilled the bifurcation of institutions mentioned in Schedule 9 and 10 of the Act.

In fact, Modi constituted the National Turmeric Board and announced the setting up of a Central Tribal University in Mulugu with an eye on the assembly polls just recently. Setting up of a central tribal university was part of the AP Reorganisation Act, which was pending for the last nine years and the announcement in this regard was to get the support of tribal in the assembly polls.

Though the Centre constituted the National Turmeric Board, it has so far not announced where it would be headquartered. Turmeric farmers of Nizamabad and other turmeric growing districts of the State have been demanding the Centre to set up the turmeric board headquarters in Nizamabad. BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind too had promised to set up the Board in Nizamabad.

Even BJP leaders are not so optimistic over the party’s decision to go to the people with the slogan ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. They said since the people of the State are of the opinion that the fight was between the BRS and the Congress, there was very less chance that they would take the Modi Ki Guarantee seriously and vote for BJP.