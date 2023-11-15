Specially-abled man Mahesh Dheeravath covers 11,000 km on motorcycle supporting KCR

The objective of this extensive campaign is to shed light on the government's welfare programs, particularly focusing on initiatives catering to the specially-abled community.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:53 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana-based Mahesh Dheeravath, an advocate for the specially-abled community, has intensified efforts to bolster support for the BRS party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Spearheading the ‘Car Raavali, Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ motorcycle campaign since its inception on October 5 in Nizamabad, he has now set foot in Hyderabad.

Also Read CM KCR express grief over Nampally fire accident

The campaign, dedicated to BRS and Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, has garnered substantial traction. Currently stationed in Quthbullapur, Hyderabad, Dheeravath has covered an impressive distance of over 11,000 km , traversing eight districts.

The objective of this extensive campaign is to shed light on the government’s welfare programs, particularly focusing on initiatives catering to the specially-abled community.

Dheeravath emphasized the significance of these programs, stressing the unparalleled disability pension offered in Telangana, amounting to Rs 4,016, which surpasses benefits provided in any other State.

“In support of Chief Minister’s commitment to elevating the disability pension to Rs 6,016 if re-elected, our community stands united in supporting him,” Dheeravath said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the Chief Minister, Dheeravath drew from his personal experience as a beneficiary of the disability pension, acknowledging the transformative impact of the government’s welfare initiatives on his village, Lingapur Thanda.

“The Chief Minister’s initiatives have brought about substantial changes in our village, and I am indebted for the positive transformations,” he remarked.

He said the campaign is slated to continue till November 25.