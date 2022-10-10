| Bjps Shady Money Trails Out In The Open Ahead Of Munugode By Poll

BJP’s shady money trails out in the open ahead of Munugode by-poll

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:26 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Hyderabad: Cash registers are ringing nonstop and big time for Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, especially those contesting elections in the State, if revelations that are tumbling out in recent times are any indication.

Just a few days after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, the BJP’s candidate for the Munugode Assembly by-poll, made a confession of sorts that he had entered into a quid pro quo deal with the BJP, by bagging a Rs.18,000 crore coal contract from the BJP-led Centre to quit the Congress and his MLA post as well, more cash deals, this time involving Reddy and the party’s Huzurabad legislator, Etala Rajender, have been brought to light.

This time again, the giver and takers both were from the BJP, with the giver being senior BJP leader and former MP G Vivek Venkatswamy, also known as G Vivekanand and the director of Visaka Industries. The consolidated financial statements of Visaka Industries for the fiscal that ended on March 31 this year show Rajgopal Reddy’s firm, Sushee Infra and Mining Limited, was given an ‘inter corporate deposit’ of Rs.2,500 lakh (Rs.25 crore). This was a couple of months before Reddy joined the BJP.

Interestingly, in March 2021, Visaka Industries gave a similar inter corporate deposit of Rs.1,000 lakh (Rs.10 crore) to Jamuna Hatcheries, a firm connected to Etala Rajender, who also incidentally joined the BJP soon after this transaction.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) social media convenor Y Satish Reddy, tweeting about the transactions, said this was how the BJP’s ‘hawala’ network worked, and also asked whether the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate would probe these deals.

