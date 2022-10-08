Rajgopal Reddy will lose deposit: Vemula

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy was conducting election campaign at Chinthalagudem villages of Choutuppal mandal for victory of TRS candidate in Munugode by-elections) Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would lose his deposit in the Munugode by-poll.

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday said BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy would lose his deposit in the Munugode by-poll.

Campaigning in Damera, Nagaram and Chinthalagudem villages of Choutuppal mandal on Saturday, the Minister said the mood of the people indicated that Rajgopal Reddy would face defeat and fail to get his deposit. Asking the people to remember that the by-poll was forced on them due to the resignation of RajReddy for his business interests, the Minister said there was a big conspiracy behind the byelection.

Also Read Prabhakar Reddy is TRS candidate for Munugode

Stating that the popularity of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had gone across the country and that people of other States were also looking for his leadership impressed by welfare schemes being implemented in Telangana, Prashanth Reddy said the same had created apprehensions among BJP leaders that their party would face a hard time at the Centre.

As a part of the conspiracy to confine Chandrashekhar Rao to Telangana, BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had hatched the conspiracy of the Munugode by-election, he said, adding that they had lured Rajgopal Reddy to resign his MLA post by offering a Rs.22,000 crore-coal mining contract to his company in Jharkhand.

However, Chandrashekhar Rao would expose the corruption of the BJP government across the country, the Minister said, adding that Modi and Shah were behind a huge scam in the 5G spectrum sales, while the BJP was purchasing MLAs and toppling non-BJP governments.

The people of Munugode should keep in mind the change in their lives after Chandrashekhar Rao came to power in the newly formed Telangana State.