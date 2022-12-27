BL Santhosh to attend training programme in Hyderabad

His visit comes in the backdrop of an ongoing fight between ruling TRS and BJP over an alleged bid to lure four BRS MLAs into the BJP fold.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:49 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

His visit comes in the backdrop of an ongoing fight between ruling TRS and BJP over an alleged bid to lure four BRS MLAs into the BJP fold.

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary BL Santhosh would be attending a two-day training programme for party ‘Vistaraks’ (Full timers) of 80 Parliamentary constituencies of Southern States starting on Wednesday.

His visit comes in the backdrop of an ongoing fight between ruling TRS and BJP over an alleged bid to lure four BRS MLAs into the BJP fold. He would be visiting for the first time to the State after he was named in the BRS MLAs poaching case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT had served Santhosh a notice under Section 41(A) of the CrPC, however, he got legal protection against it till December 30. In fact, the BJP in order to save its all powerful general secretary hired the services of the best legal brains in the country and even launched a political war against the ruling TRS.

Till yesterday, there was speculation about his taking part in the training programme as the SIT was looking for an opportunity to question him in the BRS MLAs poaching case. However, since the High Court has transferred the case to CBI, BJP state unit leaders have confirmed Santhosh’s participation in the training programme. Santosh had skipped party’s three-day state-level training classes held in Hyderabad in November following case registered by SIT.

Santhosh and his team would be training Vistaraks from Wednesday morning to Thursday evening. The “Vistaraks” would be entrusted with the task of expanding the organisational activities of all the Parliamentary segments in Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The BJP was undertaking training programmes for its full timers as it plans to capture maximum Lok Sabha seats from Southern States in 2024 general elections.

According to BJP state leaders, Santhosh would also be addressing a meeting of party district chiefs, conveners, joint conveners and in-charges of all the 119 Assembly segments in the State. He will be leaving for Delhi on December 29 night.