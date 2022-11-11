‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fever grips Hyderabad as fans erect cutout of Chadwick Boseman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:36 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: One of the most anticipated movies of the year, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has hit the theatres today. Fans are swarming the theatres in huge numbers to watch the movie on the first day as it is expected to pay homage to Chadwick Boseman. The American actor died of cancer at the age of 43 on 28 August 2020.

A huge cutout of Chadwick Boseman, who played the role of T’Challa/Black Panther in the movie ‘Black Panther’, was erected by fans at a theatre in Hyderabad in his honour.

Pictures shared on Twitter showed a cutout of Chadwick Boseman outside the Devi theatre in RTC Cross Roads, Ashoknagar.

CHADWICK FOREVER ❤️❤️ BLACK PANTHER: #WakandaForever cutout honouring Chadwick Boseman at RTC X ROADS, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/W2J6g0Ptzx — Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) November 9, 2022

Produced by Marvel Studios, the new movie is a sequel to the original movie ‘Black Panther’ released in 2018. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the film features Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Michael B Jordon in the lead roles.

Unveiling cutouts by fans has become a trend throughout the country lately. Earlier, people used to see cutouts of only film stars, but recently, cutouts of cricketers are also being erupted by fans.

A few days ago, Virat Kohli’s fans in Hyderabad unveiled a massive 50-foot cutout at the Sudarshan theatre on the occasion of his birthday. In September, fans of Virat and Rohit Sharma in Kerala unveiled massive cutouts of the players outside the Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram during South Africa’s tour of India.