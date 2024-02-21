BlackBerry launches loT ‘Center of Excellence’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 03:35 PM

Hyderabad: BlackBerry Limited opened the new ‘BlackBerry loT Center of Excellence, Engineering and Innovation’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The world-class facility has been designed to advance mission-critical embedded software development for loT industries.

The new facility is now fully operational, hosting some of India’s best and brightest software engineers and creating the Asia Pacific hub for the BlackBerry QNX global developer network.

The BlackBerry IoT CoE in Hyderabad has been established to help businesses scale up their operations to meet growing industry demand for its embedded software solutions and services and invest in India’s skilled loT innovators.

They have recruited locally in the Hyderabad region and from across the country, offering new career opportunities for talented candidates who want to build the next generation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and advance innovation in medical, industrial control systems and robotics.

Speaking on why they have set up the IoT in Hyderabad, Mattias Eriksson, President of BlackBerry loT says, “This is the first time we are setting up a major centre outside North America, and we picked Hyderabad as it has great talent and due to the progressive policies of the state government and the city itself, that has driven a very fast ecosystem development.”

Adding that “many of our co-partners were already here due to the talent and policies, so with the thriving ecosystem, this was the perfect place for us to continue to serve our customers.”

After Canada, the India CoE is the second largest for the BlackBerry loT division globally, hosting teams of embedded software engineers across a wide range of technology positions and skill sets, including senior management, technical project management, product engineering, cloud software development, integration, and service delivery.

These teams are now actively working with the company’s BlackBerry® QNX® software, which is trusted for unparalleled safety, security and reliability in critical industries and embedded in more than 235 million vehicles on the road today.

“We currently have 60 members in Hyderabad and we plan to double the number in the next 12 months,” he added.

This news closely follows several significant milestones for BlackBerry loT, all designed to help advance software-designed manufacturing, increase access to software development tools and upskill loT engineers. This includes the recent general availability of its QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, providing automakers and loT system developers with a more scalable and high-performance platform for embedded architectures, and QNX® sound, enabling audio designers and engineers to create new in-vehicle sound experiences.

In addition, BlackBerry loT is also bringing its new initiative, QNX® Everywhere, to India, which will commence in early 2024. By democratizing access for students, partners and engineers to QNX development tools, BlackBerry aims to grow the pool of highly skilled embedded systems developers familiar with the platform across India and around the world.