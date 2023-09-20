| Blast At Factory In Delhis Bawana Kills Two Injures Four

Blast at factory in Delhi’s Bawana kills two, injures four

A blast at a factory in the Bawana area of Delhi killed two persons and injured four others on Wednesday evening, said police.

11:04 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

The injured were shifted to a hospital where two of them are being treated for serious conditions. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the factory where the blast happened, said Delhi Police.

According to the Police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Bawana at 4.43 PM regarding the fire at a factory in O Block Sector 3 Bawana.

On receiving the call, the fire tender, ambulances and police staff reached the spot. The injured were shifted to MV Hospital where two persons were declared brought dead.

The enquiry revealed that the factory is run by one named Mukesh. The factory buys empty plastic cigarette lighters and grinds those to pieces, said the police.

According to the police Total of six labourers are employed in the factory.

The police said the blast occurred while grinding those lighters which resulted in heavy damage to the structure of the building, injury and casualty of people.