Man dies in granite quarry blast in Mahabubabad

The deceased was identified as Shaik Ameer Pasha, a resident of the same village. He was working at the quarry when the blast occurred. It is alleged that Pasha died due to negligence in taking precautions during the blast.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Mahabubabad: A 55-year-old man died in a blast at a granite quarry in Arpanapally village of Kesamudram Mandal in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The local police have visited the spot and are investigating the matter. Pasha is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.