Blue Dart rebrands its Dart Plus service as Bharat Dart

By PTI Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

New Delhi: The country’s leading logistics service provider Blue Dart Express Ltd on Wednesday rebranded its premium service in India from Dart Plus to Bharat Dart.

Explaining the rationale, Blue Dart Express in a statement said that its decision to change the name is aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers.

“Blue Dart’s decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers,” the company said.

The company’s unwavering dedication to delivering customer delight has led to a streamlined and reimagined service that promises to provide exceptional value to its customers, it said.

According to the company, Bharat Dart is poised to redefine express logistics services in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and support for businesses of all sizes.

“Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders and customers to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat,” it said.

Blue Dart Managing Director Balfour Manuel said: “This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation.

“We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience.” The announcement comes days after the G20, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s placard at the opening of the G20 summit referred to India as Bharat.

Moreover, President Droupadi Murmu’s invitation to G20 leaders Bharat was used, which created a political row.

Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service backed by speed, security and handling with value-added features and benefits like complete visibility on the last mile.

