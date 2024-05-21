Flashback for farmers as they stand in queues for seeds in Jogipet

Standing in the queue was not all. As the farmers managed to reach the counter at the Agros Rythu Seva Kendra, the staff told them that stocks were over.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Farmers placed pattadar passbooks in a queue to collect tokens for buying green manure seeds at Agriculture Office in Jogipet on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: It was like a flashback from the pre-bifurcation days for farmers as they were made to stand in queues with pattadar passbooks for their turn to collect tokens for buying green manure seeds at the agriculture office in Jogipet on Tuesday. Standing in the queue was not all. As the farmers managed to reach the counter at the Agros Rythu Seva Kendra, the staff told them that stocks were over.

The irate farmers took to the roads and staged a protest on the busy road blocking traffic for a while. This led to a massive traffic jam on the busy NH-161. Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi condemned the behavior of agriculture officials and the Congress government in dealing with the situation. Kranthi Kiran said the government had failed to make sufficient stocks available at the Agro Rythu Seva Kendra in Jogipet. Officials completely failed to assess the demand for green manure seeds which resulted in the chaos, he said.

Stating that the Congress was acting against the interests of farmers ever since they came to power, Kranthi Kiran said farmers had stood in queues like this only when the Congress was in power before 2014. The situation was now returning to the pre-bifurcation days, since the previous BRS government had never allowed such a situation for farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Agriculture Officer (Andole) K Aruna said Andole mandal was allotted 730 kg of green manure seeds for the season. They had distributed 178 kg on Tuesday, the first day of distribution. The rest would be distributed when the stocks arrived, the official said.