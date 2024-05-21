SFI Telangana urges immediate appointment of regular VCs

In a statement on Tuesday, SFI state president, RL Murthy and secretary, T Nagaraju questioned the State government as to why IAS officers were appointed as in-charge VCs even though it knows that regular VCs tenure would end on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 08:45 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that it was not appropriate to appoint IAS officers as in-charge Vice Chancellors (VCs) for the universities, the Students Federation of India (SFI) Telangana demanded the State government to immediately appoint regular VCs.

Appointment of in-charge VCs would weaken the administrative system in the universities, they opined, adding that IAS officers were already holding major responsibilities in several departments.

“We want the government to immediately appoint well qualified persons with experience in administration as VCs. Without political interference the government should appoint VCs, ensuring social balance,” they demanded.

The SFI also demanded the government to amend the IIIT-Basar Act and appoint a full-fledged VC besides investigating the alleged corruption taking place in the institution.