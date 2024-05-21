Uttam condemns Maheswar Reddy’s charges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 08:36 PM

Hyderabad: Condemning BJP Legislative leader A Maheswar Reddy’s remarks, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the BJP leader was making baseless allegations.

The BJP had accused that the Irrigation Minister had handed over Rs.100 crore collected through kickbacks from rice millers to Congress high command as election fund. By casting such aspersive comments, Maheswar Reddy was trying to hit the headlines.

The BJP leader was uttering lies, the Minister said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

“Maheswar Reddy’s charges that we are imposing ‘U’ tax and indulging in irregularities in 100 days, is far from truth and highly condemnable,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said, adding that he would give befitting reply to the BJP MLA’s charges after reaching Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.