Officials asked to complete procurement of paddy grains by May 30

He asked the officials to offer a minimum support price, fixed by the government, to the growers by procuring quality grains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Mancherial: Special officer and director of labor department S Krishna Aditya instructed the officials to complete the process of paddy procurement by May 30. He along with collectors Badavath Santosh and Venkatesh Dhotre convened a meeting with the officials of civil supplies, revenue and relevant departments here on Tuesday.

Aditya said that sufficient procurement centres were created for the convenience of farmers.

Also Read KTR warns Congress against supporting ‘fraudster’ candidate in MLC bypolls

He asked the officials to offer a minimum support price, fixed by the government, to the growers by procuring quality grains. He directed them to expedite the process and to complete it by May 30. He told them to ensure basic amenities at the centres.

The special officer further instructed the officials to keep tarpaulin covers available at the centres for preventing paddy grains from getting drenched due to untimely rains.

He asked them to provide gunny bags to transport the grains from centres to mills. He told them to transfer the cost of the grains to accounts of the farmers by uploading information instantly.

The IAS officer told the officials to close the centre if procurement was achieved by 100 percent. He asked them to tag vehicles transporting the grains. He advised them to provide data of procurement to scribes to prevent misinterpretation and misinformation. He wanted them to keep organisers of the procurement centres in blacklist if found flouting norms.

The two collectors narrated achievement of the process and efforts being made by district authorities for smooth procurement of the grains. Additional Collectors S Motilal, B Rahul, D Venu, District Civil Supplies Officer Wajeed, District Manager Gopal, Tahsildars, revenue divisional officers, special officers and many other officials were present.