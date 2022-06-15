BlueSemi to showcase product at Europe tech fest

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based health technology company BlueSemi will be representing India at VivaTech, which is Europe’s biggest annual innovation, startup, and tech event. The company will showcase its marquee product, Eyva, the world’s first non-invasive gadget that can measure six key body vitals including blood glucose, ECG, heart rate, blood pressure, SPo2, HbA1C in less than 60 seconds with a single touch, at the Indian Pavilion at the event.

The event will have startup showcases, innovation exhibits, workshops, panel discussions, CEO talks, etc. from 149 countries. For the first time ever India has been conferred the status of Country of the Year at the event.

BlueSemi founder and CEO Sunil Maddikatla said, “It is a perfect moment for us as our key offering EYVA will have its first European debut before the visiting audience. We are confident that the launch will invoke a stupendous reception with audiences around the world.”

The VivaTech Expo will be held from June 15 to 18 in Paris, France.