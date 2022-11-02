‘BoAt’ becomes a case study at Harvard University; Entrepreneur Aman Gupta shares a heartwarming note

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:56 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: As Harvard Business School has recently written a case study on boAt, Aman Gupta, the co-founder of the company, took to social media to express his happiness over the news.

Gupta took to his Instagram and posted a picture of himself standing at the Harvard Business School and the report. “Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua … apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee(sic),” he wrote.

He continued: “We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Operated by Imagine Marketing limited, boAt is the Indian digital-first company that sells earphones, headphones, wireless speakers, smartwatches and connector cables.

As soon as the post went viral online, several netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the firm. “This is amazing and making it from scratch has its own charm. Congratulations Aman and Sameer (sic),” a user wrote. “@boatxaman now this is something you don’t hear often about an Indian brand. Congratulations Sir Ji (sic),” another user commented.