Boats to operate in tourism centres in AP

Published: 8:35 pm

Vijayawada: Boat operations will be started in all tourist centres, AP Tourism minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference, he said that at present 196 boats were kept ready and clearances were being given for their operations. The boats would be made available depending on flood situation and command control centres were being established in tourist spots for the purpose.

He also announced that steps would be taken to set up a restaurant onboard the Bangladesh ship which ran aground in Visakhapatnam beach recently.

