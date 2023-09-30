Bodoland Territorial Council pays tribute to M S Swaminathan

Chief of the BTC Pramod Boro on Saturday condoled the death of renowned agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan saying his contribution towards the farming sector resulted in ensuring food security for India.

By PTI Updated On - 06:35 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

In a message, Boro recollected Swaminathan’s leadership in administering institutions like ICAR, International Rice Research Institute, among others.

He took note of the contributions of Swaminathan in the agricultural sector which finally resulted in ensuring food security for India, an official release said.

The Bodoland Territorial Council is an elected autonomous body created under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

A one-minute silence was observed in memory of the late agricultural scientist who passed away on September 28.

Floral tributes were paid to Swaminathan and the BTC expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, the release said.