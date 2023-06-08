Bodrai Mahotsavam celebrated at Saroornagar in Hyderabad

Interestingly, this tradition had a rebirth of sorts with many villages celebrating this regional festival. Local news reports suggest that Bodrais were installed or cleaned in the recent past across villages in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: Legend has it that all new constructions and settlements in the Telangana region were marked with the installation of Bodrai, a stone pillar that many believed will protect them from adversities.

Although many rural areas were well-informed of this unique tradition, there haven’t been many installations in the recent past.

In Hyderabad as well, there was a similar celebration in the Saroornagar area. According to a poster that the locals circulated, Saroornagar Bodrai Mahotsavam was celebrated for three days from June 6 to 8.

On June 8, at 7.58 am, the symbolic bodrai in the area, which was not in a great condition earlier, was re-established. The event saw participation from the local residents and priests who performed pujas.

The stone pillar holds a lot of significance in the region because there is a strong belief that it is the incarnation of the powerful goddess Kali. It is worshipped by construction workers throughout the work and is worshipped by the locals as well.