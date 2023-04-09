Two from Hyderabad arrested for flying drone over Yadadri temple

The officials found the drone flying over the temple on Friday. Flying of drones over the Yadadri temple was banned as per Agama Shastra.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:16 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Yadagarigutta police arrested two persons for using drone cameras to capture footage of the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

The arrested persons were Nakkala Sai Kumar and Yarlagadda Manish Kumar from Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the temple officials found the drone flying over the temple at 7 pm on Friday and alerted the staff. With the help of staff of the temple, Special Protection Force personnel searched for the persons using the drone and nabbed them from near the bus station on the hill shrine. On being alerted by officials of the temple, the Yadagirigutta police took them into the custody.

Based on a complaint from the Deputy Executive Officer of the temple, the police filed a case against the two and are verifying the motive of the two behind filming the hill shrine and the temple.

On March 31, the police have arrested two teenagers from Hyderabad for filming the temple using a drone camera. The second incident of drones being flown over the temple within 10 days has raised security concerns.

Flying of drones over the Yadadri temple was banned as per Agama Shastra.