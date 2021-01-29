PAIS Saroornagar: Kids come up with innovative tech ideas

Students paid tribute to famous IT personalities like Timoty Jhon Berners Lee, James Arthur Gosling, Steve Jobs and William Henry Gates.

By | Published: 6:11 pm

Pallavi Aware International School, Saroornagar organised Techno Week recently where students came up with innovative ideas to help common people. Students explained the importance of technology in today’s world and how it is helpful in a tough situation like a pandemic.

They also explained the usage of the internet, with its do’s and don’ts, explained about cyber safety and how to store confidential data. Students also explained to the audience the role of Artificial Intelligence and how it is helping us in our day to day chores.

Digital marketing is an important tool of marketing, students explained about its usage and its types. They also spoke on the importance of Microsoft Excel and Data Base Management System, and its integration in their academics.

Students paid tribute to famous IT personalities like Timoty Jhon Berners Lee, James Arthur Gosling, Steve Jobs and William Henry Gates.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .