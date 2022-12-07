| Boeing 747 Trends On Twitter As Last Plane Rolls Out Of Boeings Assembly Plant

Boeing 747 trends on Twitter as last plane rolls out of Boeing’s assembly plant

The news has sparked a wave of nostalgia among passengers who travelled on the iconic plane as they rushed to social media to recall their memories.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:49 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Hyderabad: Today, the last Boeing 747 plane has left the Everett Factory located in Washington for its delivery to air-cargo company Atlas Air. It will undergo some painting work and other minor checks before it gets delivered to Atlas Air in early 2023.

It has been over 50 years since the first Boeing 747 was rolled out in the USA in 1969. It was used for various activities like carrying people and cargo, and it even served as Air Force One’s presidential aircraft. The Atlanta-based company had decided to stop manufacturing the 747 due to maintenance issues, especially with parts, increased cost operation, and Boeing’s push for fuel-efficient aircrafts.

The last 747, also called 747-8, that will be delivered to Atlas Air is a cargo version (freighter form). Boeing stopped manufacturing the passenger version of the plane in 2017.

In these 52 years, the aircraft manufacturer has rolled out 1,574 planes. At present, there are 44 Boeing 747 planes in operation and of which 44 are owned by the German airline carrier Lufthansa.

“For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come,” said Kim Smith, Boeing vice-president and general manager, 747 and 767 Programs.

“The aviation industry will never be the same without these super jumbos,” wrote a user. “#Boeing #747 is indeed an “evergreen” plane,” wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions here:

A great, iconic #Boeing bird!

It will have an honored place

in aviation history. I'm proud

of my (modest) contribution

to its cockpit controls. 😎 — Jim Roberts (@4speech) December 7, 2022

Ending an era, the final Boeing 747 jumbo jet rolls out of the Everett factory tonight In the late 1960s, Boeing built the plant for the 747 This cargo jet will be delivered to Atlas Air in early 2023 Boeing will mark the occasion then with guests & employees I'll be there — Dominic Gates (@dominicgates) December 6, 2022

Still can't believe the final Boeing 747 will roll out later today after more than half a century 😢… The series means so much to me. I definitely wouldn't have my passion for aviation without it. pic.twitter.com/nfa2eNDLzC — Dan | Dj’s Aviation (@DjsAviation) December 7, 2022

A moment of silence…. As airlines push for more fuel-efficient planes, the 1,574th — and final — Boeing 747 is being rolled out of the company’s Seattle assembly plant tonight, marking the end of more than 50 years of production for the jumbo jet. (via @CNBC) pic.twitter.com/Gfd24XhPbC — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) December 6, 2022

The end of an era! After 55 years of production, the last Boeing 747 rolled out of the Everett Production Factory tonight. A major end to the plane that made aviation history @BoeingAirplanes @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/8buRCMYYNF — Kristin Goodwillie (@KrisGoodnews) December 7, 2022

End of an era. pic.twitter.com/hdRJMiyBBl — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) December 7, 2022