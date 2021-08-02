Bonalu procession begins in Old City

The procession taken out by Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli was one of the biggest held on Monday

Hyderabad: The Old City on Monday sported a festive look with several processions that were taken out by temple committees.

The procession taken out by Akkanna Madanna temple at Hari Bowli was one of the biggest held on Monday. To witness the event, several people thronged the bylanes of Hari Bowli. Gajalakshmi Menaka, the 34-year-old elephant, which shot to fame after featuring in ‘Baahubali’ movie, was a major attraction on Monday.

The idol of the Goddess was placed on the elephant which headed to Simhavahini Mahankali temple at Lal Darwaza from Akkanna Madanna temple.

“People who did not visit the temple can get a glimpse of the Goddess during the procession,” said a person taking care of the procession arrangements. The procession was held among heavy police bandobast and para military forces.

Will drive away hardships, says Oracle

Rangam at the Uppuguda Temple on Monday saw the Oracle, Anuradham, assuring the people on behalf of goddesses that the onus of taking care of them was on her shoulders.

“Making sure you people do not face any hardships is my responsibility. Let it be any disease or pain, I will drive them away,” the Oracle said. “You have offered me prayers and ‘bonams’ for five weeks, I will ensure you stay safe,” she said. When the priest asked her to bless the people and protect them from Covid-19, the Oracle said that she was capable of banishing diseases.

“Irrespective of the disease one is suffering, if the person visits my place with devotion and consumes my ‘prasadam’, I have the power to chase away any disease,” the Oracle said.

She also said that bigger troubles and diseases were about to haunt mankind but the deity was protecting them. Addressing the crowd at the temple, the Oracle also said that people should introspect their acts to avoid hardships.

