Bonita fancied for Delhi feature

Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Bonita looks good among eight contenders in the My Pension Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 66, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Noble 1, Captain Falcon 2, Blitz 3

2. Miss Hampton 1, Vedagarbha 2, Dashing Glow 3

3. Bonita 1, Ashwa Crystal 2, Be Champion 3

4. Master Stoute 1, Blue Tiger 2, Niche Storm 3

5. Hukamori 1, Master Zenzyeta 2, Ashwa Maithli 3

6. Texas Gun 1, Champion Tiger 2, Senor 3

Day’s Best: Hukamori.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

