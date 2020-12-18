Boy questions Choppadandi MLA on road for colony

Impressed by the boy’s initiative, MLA instructed officials to prepare estimates for the road

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Karimnagar: What elders could not achieve, a 11-year-old boy did it, and with elan! Yashwant didn’t bat an eyelid when he confronted Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankhar on Friday and asked him to lay a road in the colony where he lives.

Impressed by the boy’s initiative, the legislator, who was on a visit to his constituency, immediately instructed officials to prepare estimates for the road. He had earlier participated in various developmental works in Sarvareddypalli of Gangadhara mandal, and just when he was ready to leave the village, Yashwant came up with his demand.

A visibly impressed Ravishankar interacted with the boy and asked him his name and other details. He also took a photograph with Yashwanth. Ravishankar immediately summoned the village sarpanch and officials and instructed them to prepare estimates to lay a road in the colony.

