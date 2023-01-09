Nirmal: Boy’s throat slits as Chinese manja tangles his neck

Venkatesh sustained a gash around his throat when the thread got entangled around his neck

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:59 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Nirmal: A youngster T Venkatesh, suggested a gash on his neck when loose manja, used for flying kites, got stuck around his neck while he was returning from his agriculture field on a bike on Sunday.

Venkatesh sustained a gash around his throat when the thread got entangled around his neck. He said that he was stuck by the dangerous thread, reportedly made china, when he was returning from his farm on his motorbike. He claimed that he would have died if he had noticed it soon after the thread cut his throat.

Locals demanded officials to take steps to ban trading of Chinese manja which would prove fatal to kids.