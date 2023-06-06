Boyapati Rapo’s final schedule begins in Mysore today

Hyderabad: Boyapati Rapo is the upcoming mass-action entertainer from the duo Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni. This is the duo’s first collaboration and also Ram Pothineni’s complete action outing. The film is going to be released on October 20 for Dussehra this year.

The makers of Boyapati Rapo recently completed a lengthy schedule in which the climax was shot for 24 days. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. After an action-packed heavy schedule, the team now moves to Mysore for the final schedule.

The makers shared the pictures of the lead pair of the film, Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela, on Twitter today. The lead pair poses to the camera after their landing at the Mysore airport for the final schedule. This schedule will take place till June 15. The production of Boyapati Rapo is almost completed except for a song shoot.

Boyapati Rapo is going to have a pan-Indian release on October 20 in multiple languages in India. The RaPo fans are very excited about this film to witness the full energy of their favourite actor by the best mass director.

