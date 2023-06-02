Boyapati Rapo movie climax shot for 24 days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Boyapati Rapo is going to be Ram Pothineni’s first complete mass-action entertainer in his career. Boyapati Sreenu is the trademark for making such heavy mass and action-packed films and this time he is bringing one such film again with the energy of Ram Pothineni. The makers have already announced that Boyapati Rapo will release for Dussehra on October 20, 2023.

The film’s shooting is going at a quick pace and Boyapati Sreenu is completing all the action episodes first. All the songs will be shot in the last schedules of production. Today, Ram Pothineni shared something interesting on Twitter. He said that he completed the shooting for the action-packed climax of the film. He also mentioned that they shot the climax for 24 days. This indicates how heavy and intense the climax is going to be.

The makers of Boyapati Rapo have already released the first glimpse of the film and it looked very impressive. Ram Pothineni’s rugged looks are the best part of the glimpse.

Boyapati Rapo is produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Sreeleela is the female lead in the film. Thaman is composing the music.