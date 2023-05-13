BoyapatiRapo’s first glimpse will release on May 15

Today the makers of BoyapatiRapo made the most awaited announcement for the film, that is the release of the first glimpse.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Boyapati Sreenu grabbed the attention of the national media and the audience with Akhanda starring Balakrishna. The film was a massive blockbuster at the box office. So Boyapati is now attempting a pan-India film with Ram Pothineni as the lead.

The film from the duo Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni which has not been titled yet is a complete action entertainer as said by the production sources. The film is going to be released in multiple languages on October 20 for Dussehra.

So far the makers of BoyapatiRapo have earlier released only a poster to announce the release date. Today the makers made the most awaited announcement for the film, that is the release of the first glimpse.

A mass poster of Ram Pothineni was released today to announce that the film’s first glimpse will be released on May 15 at 11:25 am. The makers named the glimpse, “first thunder”.

BoyapatiRapo stars Sreeleela as the female lead. The film is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Thaman S is composing the music for the film.

– Kiran