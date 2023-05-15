Brace for a more intense heat spell; mercury to soar past 40 degrees

On Monday in Hyderabad, the Khairatabad region registered the highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 11:30 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The heatwave-like conditions, which had gripped Hyderabad and several districts of Telangana for the past few days, just got more intense with mercury levels consistently crossing 40 degrees Celsius.

On Monday in Hyderabad, the Khairatabad region registered the highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius followed closely by Secunderabad at 40.7 degrees Celsius and Gachibowli at 40.6 degrees Celsius. Several districts, including Nizamabad and Jayashankar Bhupalapally, recorded nearly 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The intense heat spell is likely to persist in Hyderabad and the districts for the next week too, as the forecast from the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) on Monday indicated that the average temperatures are expected to remain over 40 degrees Celsius at several places in Telangana.

The weather department also issued an alert for Hyderabad, urging residents to stay indoors during the peak hours of the day to avoid heat-related illnesses. The IMD issued a yellow alert, warning of severe heatwave conditions, which can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

The minimum temperature is also likely to hover between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, with no relief from the heat even at night. Apart from the State capital, heatwave-like conditions prevailed even in the districts. Nalgonda registered a sweltering 45.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, followed closely by Jayashankar at 45.1 degrees Celsius.

