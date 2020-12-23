Brace for more chill in Telangana on Wednesday

Now is some cheerful news. Met officials expect that there could be a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees C during next three days. Their forecast upto Christmas is that the current spell of Cold Wave conditions are expected to abate from Thursday

By | Published: 10:40 am

Here is a snapshot of the weather conditions in Telangana. Cold wave conditions are sweeping through some of the districts with the lowest temperature being recorded at 3.4 degree celsius at, hold your breath, in Kohir of Sangareddy, not very far from the State capital. Far North of the state, Bheempur in Adilabad district recorded the lowest of 4.3 degrees Celsius, while a majority of villages and towns continued to shiver with temperatures recording less than 10 degrees celsius last night.

Now is some cheerful news. Met officials expect that there could be a gradual rise by 2-3 degrees C during next three days. Their forecast upto Christmas is that the current spell of Cold Wave conditions are expected to abate from Thursday (December 24) and then gradually rise by 2-3°C during subsequent three days.

And now for the recordings in last 24 hours. The lowest minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees C was recorded at Kohir in Sangareddy. The next minimum temperature of less than 5 Degrees C was in Sangareddy, Adilabad and Kumuram Bheem districts. However, folks in Pammi village in Khammam district areas are enjoyng a balmy weather at a maximum of 34.9 degrees

The outlook on temperature front: Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 8 degrees C to 14 degrees C on Wednesday and Thursday in the districts of Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Nizamabad Jayashankar and Peddapalli, while maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 27 to 30 degrees Celsium.

In the GHMC area, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 10 degrees to 14 degrees C with a maximum temperature touching the range of 27 degrees to to 29 degrees Celsius.

