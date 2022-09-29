Brad Pitt dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Hyderabad: After the news of actor Leonardo DiCaprio romancing world’s top model Gigi Hadid, rumour mills are now abuzz in Hollywood that the ‘Bullet Train’ star Brad Pitt is dating Victoria’s Secret model Emily Ratajkowski. Emily, 31, who recently moved on from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard with whom she shares 18-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, is said to be “casually hanging out” with the 58-year-old actor.

“Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company. She’s trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. She and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly,” a source told ‘E! News’. The rumoured couple have enjoyed dinners at New York City’s Pearl Oyster Bar, with an eyewitness noting it “looked like a date”.

The supermodel has prioritised herself and her son since declaring her divorce earlier this month. A different insider earlier told ‘E!’ that Emily is “very unhappy about it for the sake of their boy, but is trying to move forward and stay positive”. She is dealing with it day by day.