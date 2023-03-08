Radhey Radhey Modiji! Why are you neglecting Braj development? queries Senior Journalist Vineet Narain

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:53 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda– Since 2014 your emphasis is to establish that entire opposition is of corrupt people & only BJP is giving corruption free govt’s. While the ground realities are not so. None in India has single handedly fought against corruption in high political places & in highest judiciary, the way I fought from 1993 to 2000.

This fact has been repeatedly acknowledged by global media yet why it is that you have not bothered to respond to my repeated appeals to look into the mess being created in #Mathura by @BrajTeerth ? I wonder if you ever looked at these short reports at youtube.com/@BrajToday ?

I feel pained to see how the beauty of Braj is being destroyed by incompetent people, who have no vision, experience or devotion to this Holy Dham. Decorating Braj is my passion and I have proved this with my two decades of selfless work in Braj. Yet why don’t you care for my genuine public concerns when I have done so much for you in the past ?

@narendramodi a whole lot of people who love you in this country & abroad are surprised to know that my sincere efforts to preserve Hindu Cultural Heritage of Mathura, are being ignored by you, whom they see as a leader bringing Hindu Renaissance in India. Will you care to respond ?

Radhey Radhey !