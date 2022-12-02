Veteran journalist Vineet Narain writes to PM Modi on negligence in conserving Mathura heritage

Vineet Narain on Friday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 80 other BJP and RSS leaders close to Modi, giving details of the illegal activities going on in Mathura in the name of promoting religious tourism.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:42 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the negligent attitude of both Centre and State governments in conserving heritage sites in Mathura, senior journalist and Braj Foundation chairman Vineet Narain alleged that the government in the name of religious tourism development was indulging in loot and wastage of public funds.

Vineet Narain on Friday wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 80 other BJP and RSS leaders close to Modi, giving details of the illegal activities going on in Mathura in the name of promoting religious tourism. He stated that since the last five years, he was writing letters on the issue to both Centre and State governments persons concerned, but there was no visible action noticed in that direction. He said though the BJP government claimed that it was working for the development of Hindu religion, but on ground it had failed to deliver its promises.

He has asked them to go through the reports in his two videos released today and give reason for the silence they have been maintaining since the last four years on Uttar Pradesh Yogi government’s destruction activities in the two sites of Mathura heritage. “You have been maintaining silence, since I am asking simple and direct questions. If this was done by any Gandhian, Samajwadi, or Communist you people would have attacked them from all directions,”he said.

He said though the Yogi government in 2017 started funding for the restoration of heritage sites of Mathura, but slowly all of them vanished. This has been exposed in the Braj Today’s YouTube slot in 27 investigative reports.

He alleged that in the name of Hindu religion in Mathura through fake documents Goshalas, Ashrams, cattle grazing lands and temples were being encroached. He stated that if the authorities do not take steps to check these irregularities he would expose them through social posts on a regular basis.

Finally he stated that he still believe that there are still people in power who cares for truth and cannot shut their eyes on destruction of Hindu heritage sites.