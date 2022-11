BRAOU postpones spot admissions to BEd Special Education programme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:57 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Tuesday postponed the spot admissions to BEd Special Education programme scheduled to be held on November 16 due to technical and administrative reasons. The rescheduled date will be informed later, the BRAOU said. For more details, visit university portal www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in.