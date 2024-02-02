BRAOU’s B.Ed entrance test details announced

Candidates can register on the university portal www.braouonline.in and download the hall tickets two days before the entrance test.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration for the BEd-ODL entrance test of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for the academic year 2023-24 is February 21.

Candidates can register on the university portal www.braouonline.in and download the hall tickets two days before the entrance test from the varsity website www.braou.ac.in.

Also Read Hyderabad: BRAOU to soon roll out 11 new courses

The test will be held on March 5 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.