Friday, Feb 2, 2024
Home | Education | Braous B Ed Entrance Test Details Announced

BRAOU’s B.Ed entrance test details announced

Candidates can register on the university portal www.braouonline.in and download the hall tickets two days before the entrance test.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:25 PM
BRAOU’s B.Ed entrance test details announced

Hyderabad: The last date for online registration for the BEd-ODL entrance test of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) for the academic year 2023-24 is February 21.

Candidates can register on the university portal www.braouonline.in and download the hall tickets two days before the entrance test from the varsity website www.braou.ac.in.

The test will be held on March 5 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Related News

Latest News