BRAOU VC’s post favourite for VC aspirants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 09:53 PM

Hyderabad: The post of Vice Chancellor for Dr.BR Ambedkar Open University appears to be favourite among VC aspirants in Telangana, as it has attracted 208 applications, which is the highest number of applications received for VC position.

The BRAOU VC post is closely followed by the VC post at Osmania University, which has attracted 193 applications. As many as 312 applicants are in the race for the VC position in 10 State universities.

These applicants have submitted a total of 1,382 applications with some professors applying for multiple universities. The State government recently notified VC posts of Osmania University, Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Palamuru University and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University.

The last date for submitting applications forms concluded on Monday.

The government will shortly constitute universities–wise search committee comprising a nominee of the executive council of the university concerned, and nominees of the University Grants Commission and State government.

The search panel will scrutinize applications based on the eligibility and sends a list of three names to the government, which in turn sends to the Governor who appoints the VC from the given names.

Since the Parliament elections are slated to be held in the next couple of months, the government will be appointing the new Vice Chancellors as soon as election code is withdrawn by the Election Commission of India.

University wise applications:

Osmania University: 193

Kakatiya University: 149

Palamuru University: 159

Mahatma Gandhi University: 157

Satavahana University: 158

Telangana University: 135 –

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University: 66 –

Dr. BRAOU : 208

JNTU-H: 106

JNAFAU: 51

Grand Total: 1,382