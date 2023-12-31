| Hyderabad Braou To Soon Roll Out 11 New Courses

Hyderabad: BRAOU to soon roll out 11 new courses

In a first by any state university, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is planning to roll out a new PG diploma in Telangana History and Culture from the next academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Students and unemployed youth preparing for various competitive recruitment examinations can now pursue the State’s history and culture in the distance mode.

In a first by any state university, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) is planning to roll out a new PG diploma in Telangana History and Culture from the next academic year.

While Telangana history and culture is a must in any competitive exam, there has been a dearth of books providing authentic information on the subject. With BRAOU generating content by roping in history experts, the new PG diploma will come in handy for candidates preparing for various state-level competitive recruitment examinations.

The university is also planning to introduce seven other PG diploma programmes including in disaster management, general legal awareness, pre-primary teacher education, digital library and information management. Apart from an MA in International Relations, another new MA programme in Urban Planning and Development is also in the pipeline. A certificate programme in anchoring, dubbing and voice-over will be soon launched for those aspiring a career in the media, small screen or films.

“The university is planning to introduce 11 new courses from the next academic year,” said Prof. K Seetharama Rao, Vice Chancellor Dr. BRAOU.

In another major move, the university will shift from existing annual to semester mode for all PG programmes offered in the English and Telugu mediums from the next academic year. Accordingly, curriculum and textbooks are being redesigned.

Currently, 40 different programmes including UG, PG, PG diploma and certificate programmes are on offer. Apart from regular courses, candidates can pursue professional programmes – BLiSC, MLiSC, BEd, BEd Special Education and MSc Psychology.

During the academic year 2022-23, the university had 91,327 UG admissions and over 28,000 enrollments in PG, PG diploma and certificate programmes.

New courses in the pipeline

– M.A (International Relations)

– M.A (Urban Planning & Development)

– P.G. Diploma in Disaster Management

– P.G. Diploma in Rural Livelihood and Sustainable Development

– P.G. Diploma in General Legal Awareness

– P.G. Diploma in Telangana History and Culture

– P.G. Diploma in English Language Teaching (Primary & Secondary School Teachers / Early Childhood & Education

– P.G. Diploma in Pre-Primary Teacher Education

– P.G. Diploma in Digital Library and information Management

– P.G. Diploma in e-Governance

– Certificate Programme in Anchoring, Dubbing and Voice over