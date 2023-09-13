Brazil cyclone death toll climbs to 47

Vice Governor Gabriel Souza Reports Eight Still Missing as of Tuesday in Rio Grande do Sul

By IANS Updated On - 09:22 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

Sao Paulo: The death toll rose to 47 from the extratropical cyclone in the Brazilian southeastern state of Rio Grande do Sul, officials have said.

The cyclone has ravaged 98 municipalities and caused the Taquari River to swell, leading to the evacuation of over 25,000 people and injuring at least 925 since September 4, the Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Eight people are still missing by Tuesday, said Vice Governor of Rio Grande do Sul Gabriel Souza.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian government launched a package of economic and reconstruction aid for the affected region, as an alert for new cyclones remains in place for Rio Grande do Sul this week.