Star Story: Rajinikanth biopic in the works, Sajid Nadiadwala bags rights

Quoting a source close to the development, the media report said that Nadiadwala believes "Rajinikanth's story deserves to be seen by the world - from a bus conductor to a superstar".

By IANS Published Date - 2 May 2024, 03:49 PM

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly bagged the rights for star Rajinikanth’s biopic, which will depict his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar.

According to a media report, Nadiadwala, who has bankrolled films such as the ‘Housefull’ franchise, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Judwaa 2’, and ‘Kick’, among many others, signed a contract for the rights for the biopic.

The media report also stated that Nadiadwala has been in constant touch with the star and his family to maintain authenticity in telling the story and claimed that it is the “greatest rags to riches story, and will focus more on Rajinikanth the human.”