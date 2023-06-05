Bhumi Pednekar plants 3,000 saplings

"On World Environment Day, I'm doing my bit to make Earth a cleaner, greener planet. I will be doing this consistently," Bhumi said.

By ANI Published Date - 01:24 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Mumbai: Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is an environmental advocate, planted 3,000 saplings across Maharashtra to mark World Environment Day.

Speaking about her commitment to environmental conservation, Bhumi said, “The planet is in peril because of various human activities, especially deforestation, and if we fail to do something about it now, our future will be affected irreversibly. Fortunately, nature is surprisingly resilient – territories, regions and places that we have damaged, if given time and help, can once again support life and can be given a second chance. So, I urge everyone to try and plant as many trees as possible.”

She added, “Trees provide the oxygen we breathe. It affects so many things positively for our nature and our planet. We should pause and think that if there are no trees, there is no planet. That lays upon us an enormous responsibility to save the planet for our future generations. On World Environment Day, I’m doing my bit to make Earth a cleaner, greener planet. I will be doing this consistently and I hope others will too.”

The World Environment Day is an annual global event observed on June 5. This year, it falls on Monday and also marks the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day.

The day encourages awareness and action for environmental protection by the global community.

According to the official website of World Environment Day, the theme on June 5, 2023, will focus on solutions to plastic pollution under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.