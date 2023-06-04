Hyderabad: L&T holds interactive awareness session at Ameerpet Metro Station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited organised an interactive awareness session at Ameerpet Metro Station.

The main objective of the programme was to sensitize passengers about environmental issues and increase public awareness on this year’s theme ‘beat plastic pollution’.

The activities organised as a part of ‘World Environment Day‘ highlighted the importance of environmental protection, with the support of Babul Films Society, a city-based NGO.

Highlighting some of the achievements in conservation of energy, the L&T said that 23 metro stations of HMR are Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Platinum certified. The metro stations are designed to attract 100 percent daylight and cross ventilation at the platform and concourse level, making them eco-friendly and low in energy consumption.

Among technological innovations deployed at HMR, one is the state-of-the-art Regenerative Braking System, which is converter-inverter based propulsion system, and has the capability to pump back around 40 per cent of energy received by way of regenerative braking to the source.

Speaking on the occasion, KVB Reddy, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited said that, HMR is committed towards providing an eco-friendly and sustainable public transport system to the citizens of Hyderabad.

“The strong network of 69.2 kilometres significantly contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions in the city,” KVB Reddy said.

