Brews & Blends opens its second cafe at Kondapur

Brews & Blends at Whitefields is a cosy place for exquisite brews, conversations and rendezvous with friends and family.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Brews & Blends, a premium beverage brand opened its second cafe in Hyderabad at Whitefields, Kondapur.

Established in 2017, Brews & Blends is known for its high-quality and handcrafted beverages. Its first cafe opened at the iconic T-Hub. The brand launched its latest cafe with the combination of brewing and blending and great food.

The cafe was inaugurated by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS Principal Secretary of Industrial & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt of Telangana, Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub in the presence of Vidyalatha Vallabhaneni, Founder of Brews & Blends, Naga Shankar, Co-Founder of Brews & Blends, family and friends.

The cafe offers an unparalleled experience that combines exceptional coffee blends, exotic teas and wellness teas with an elaborate menu of paired dishes to accentuate the guest’s experience. The freshest ingredients are chosen from their natural habitat from the local farms and processed in the state-of-art production facilities to ensure the best possible brews are available to the beverage connoisseurs with appropriately paired delicacies in the menu to provide a memorable experience with friends and family.

Beyond their beverages, Brews & Blends prides itself on providing aromatic and appetizing food, delectable cakes, mouth-watering desserts and much more.

The chic cafe offers pleasing interiors to elevate the experience of the guests. It is adorned with ‘The Stage’ to host live performances, stand-up shows, office get-togethers, parties and casual meetings.

Naga Shankar, said, “We are constantly looking to provide the best teas and coffee along with the best continental food options to create excitement for our guests and patrons. We want our customers to get best quality and experience. We are planning to open two more cafes in the next one year.”