Hyderabad: ‘Okati coffee’ will soothe your soul

Besides, the beverages and food, Okati Coffee in Kowkur, Hyderabad, is equally unique for its interiors -- a rustic bare brick wall, wooden furniture, and a comic book theme.

Hyderabad: Life in Kowkur may lack the hustle and bustle associated with city roads but driving the traffic towards the area is ‘Okati Coffee’. Started in 2021, the café is as unique as its name and has been attracting people of all age groups in recent times.

Earlier, the Italian restaurant Thinespo in Kompally used a catchy Telugu name and now Okati Coffee has followed suit. “Giving names to eateries in Telugu is trending – Okati Coffee means ‘oka (one) tea and coffee’. Thanks to the offbeat name, we have customers not just from Kowkur but surrounding areas like Yapral, Alwal, Sainikpuri, and A S Rao Nagar,” says the cafe owner Vinayak Rao.

Driven by his love for cooking and passion for business, Vinayak quit his 20-year corporate career to start the café business during the pandemic. He curated the Continental and Chinese menu along with his wife.

From scrumptious portions of pasta, appetizers, sizzlers pizzas, burgers, and desserts like brownie with ice cream, Okati Coffee’s food is worth a try. Apart from a variety of hot teas and coffees, the café also serves beverages like cold coffees and mocktails that can cool you down amidst the heat waves.

The price range of the items on the menu is Rs 60 to Rs 350. “The café is only running through word of mouth and some of the bestsellers include Veg Manchuria, Mixed Fried Rice, Fish and Chips, Fried Chicken and Cheese, and Lavazza coffee. We currently have a team of six chefs and are planning to start more branches in Kompally and Vishakhapatnam,” says Vinayak.

The interiors are equally interesting – a rustic bare brick wall, wooden furniture, and a comic book theme. Okati Coffee has also used vintage trunk suitcases to store mocktail glasses and jerrycans painted with pop culture characters like Mr Bean, Sheldon Cooper, and The Professor from Money Heist, as part of its interiors.

Okati Coffee currently has board games and books and will also introduce live music soon. Additionally, the quiet corners in the outdoor and indoor seating areas are perfect for work-from-home employees.

