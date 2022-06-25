Chocolate Room’s boutique café lounge store in Banjara Hills offers inimitable choco experience

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:33 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Hyderabad: The Chocolate Room adds to its chain of cafés by launching its much-awaited lounge, with a seating capacity of 100, on Road No 14, Banjara Hills. With this launch, the brand marks the opening of its 300th store globally.

Spread across 4,200 sq ft, the new store is a lounge model offering various flavours of Italian hot chocolate, chocolate fondues, chocolate melting pots, and a variety of chocolate cakes, waffles and Belgian chocolates among a lot variety of Mexican and Italian cuisines.

The Chocolate Room is located in one of the posh areas of Hyderabad with a seating capacity of approximately 100 covers. The brand is popular for being a specialist chocolate indulgence café offering customers a unique chocolate experience. For over 15 years India’s most famous chain of chocolate café is delighting its customers with irresistible treats and has been creating a new wave of chocolate culture worldwide.

L Chaitanya Kumar, co-founder and CMD, The Chocolate Room, says, “We are very pleased to announce the launch of our new café in Hyderabad. Ever since the launch of the first café in 2007, we have endeavoured to create an unmatched chocolate experience. Today, with over 300 stores spread across geographies, we have received an immense response by chocolate lovers across the globe. Our aim is to expand globally and provide our customers with a unique chocolate moment every time they visit our stores.”

A treat to foodies from all age groups, The Chocolate Room is an ideal café for everyone with a passion for not only chocolate but also mouthwatering offerings such as Chocolate bomb, Brownie sundae, Mexican bells, Fusion sandwiches, Burgers, mouth-watering pancakes, Frozen Coffee, Fruit Frappes, Chocktails, Side serves, Sundaes, Colada, Iced tea, Waffle wonders, Affogato, Pastries and desserts to name a few.