Bribe for land settlement: Action taken against Hasanparthy Inspector Narender

Hasanparthy Inspector Ravula Narender allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50,000 from rowdy sheeter Tallapally Sunil in connection with a land dispute case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 AM, Wed - 26 April 23

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath

Warangal: Hasanparthy Inspector Ravula Narender was put under Vacancy Reserve (VR) following allegations of taking bribe in a land settlement case.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders to this effect on Tuesday. According to sources, Narender allegedly took a bribe of Rs 50,000 from rowdy sheeter Tallapally Sunil in connection with a land dispute case. The rowdy sheeter had handed over the money to the inspector on behalf of four people who illegally occupied three acres of the land in survey no 587 owned by Ginnarapu Mallaiah and Cheralu of Sitampet village of Hasanparthy mandal.

Following this, the sons of both the victims approached the Commissioner and lodged a complaint seeking action against the Inspector.

Meanwhile, rowdy sheeter Sunil also lodged a complaint with the Subedari police stating that Narender had threatened him of dire consequences holding him responsible for leaking the bribe matter to the CP.