Bridgestone focusing on digitisation

Hyderabad: Digitisation has become the need of the hour with the pandemic pushing industries to rethink their business strategies. And the auto industry, which was hit badly, has reinvented the wheel by adopting digitisation in each and every segment of its business. The tyre sector which is an important sub-industry in the auto industry with players like Bridgestone has also gone the same way.

The company that has been in existence in the tyre industry for over two decades, serving both the original equipment (OE) segment and the aftermarket has adopted many digital and automation tools to help its customers and channel partners plan better. Speaking about the impact of Covid-19 and digitisation mechanisms adopted by the company, Bridgestone India executive officer and head-consumer business Rajarshi Moitra said, “we restarted our plants along with all safety protocols at Pune and Indore in May and since then we have enhanced our digital offerings to our customers and channel partners.”

Moitra added that the company has launched its pick and drop facility in 20 locations pan-India along with doorstep delivery and fitting service under the Service on Wheels initiative which was first launched in Hyderabad. Not just for its customers and channel partners, Bridgestone has also automated its employee management system by adopting Salesforce automation and this according to Moitra got accelerated in the post-Covid world.

“We have a centralised order processing system that technological solutions to automate the orders and we also have rolled out an electronic proof of delivery system for our channel partners,” he said.

Providing details on the OE segment and what kind of trends is the segment seeing post the pandemic, Moitra said that there has been a good ramp up in the wholesale and retail segment even as the bus segment was hit badly.

“However, we are seeing good traction from smaller cities when compared to their metro counterparts. And the festive season will be closely watched by the industry,” he said.

